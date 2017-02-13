Monday, February 13, 2017
8:30 a.m. - Westport Historical Society - Qi Gong with Susan
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “MORE Than Words/As We Are”
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “Westport School Days 1703–Present”
12:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 307/309 - Board of Education Strategic Planning Committee (live coverage cable channel 79, AT&T channel 99, and westportct.gov)
7 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Bedford Middle School Cafeteria - Annual Westport Baseball/Softball Parents Night
7 p.m. - Town Hall Auditorium - Special Presentation: “Resolving Problems with Coyotes”
7 p.m. - Westport Library - Russian Language Conversation Group
7:30 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Racquets Advisory Committee
7:30 p.m. - 180 Bayberry Lane - Westport/Weston Health District Board
Posted 02/13/17 at 12:05 AM
