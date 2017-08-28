Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, August 28, 2017

9 a.m. - Town Hall Room 309 - Board of Finance Audit Subcommittee
9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “SELECTS Artist Member Exhibition”
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “The High School That Rocked!” & “Magical Thinking”
7:30 p.m. - Staples Cafeteria B - Board of Education (live on cable channel 78, Frontier channel 99, & www.westport.k12.ct.us)

