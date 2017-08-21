Monday, August 21, 2017 - Partial Solar Eclipse



9 a.m. - Westport Weston Family Y - Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring Program

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Arts Center - “SELECTS Artist Member Exhibition”

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - “The High School That Rocked!” & “Magical Thinking”

10:30 a.m. - Westport Senor Center - Safeguarding Your Vision: Macular Degeneration

1 p.m. - Town Hall Room 201 - Historic District Commission Work Session

1:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. - Westport Astronomical Society (182 Bayberry Lane) - Observe the solar eclipse (if the skies are clear)

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Westport Library - “Bravo & Thank You, Miggs!” Party

7 p.m. - Westport Historical Society - Music Memoir by Charlie Karp

