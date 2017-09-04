Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Westport Rotary Club's Annual Lobster Fest will be held Saturday September 16, 2017
Slice of Saugatuck Festival, Westport, CT September 9, 2-5pm
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Sunday, September 03, 2017

Moment of Fame

WestportNow.com Image
In response to a request for volunteers between acts, Carly Mori (l) and Zoe Lieberman, both 17 of Westport, tried their hand today at hula hoops on the stage of the Blues, Views, and BBQ Festival in Westport. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

       Share

Posted 09/03/17 at 04:53 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Puddles and Play

Previous entry: Festival Souvenirs