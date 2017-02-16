Mike Connors, Bartender, Coach, 58

Wednesday, February 15, 2017
Michael R. Connors of Stratford, known as “Wolfie,” a bartender at Westport’s Black Duck Cafe for 30 years until a year ago, and former Staples High School football player and coach, died today, according to friends. He was 58. Obituary to come. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo
Posted 02/15/17 at 09:28 PM
