Michele M. Smith, 68

Michele (Miki) Smith of Westport died May 25 at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City following cardiac surgery. She was 68.



Michele Smith: Staples graduate. Contributed photo : Staples graduate.

She was born March 7, 1949 in Schenectady, New York. She moved to Westport in 1964 with her family. She graduated from Staples High School and Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia.

She worked various jobs through her life and was happiest when spending time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents Clifford E. and Mary Finnerty Smith. She is survived by her brother Stephen (Linda) Smith and sisters Karen (Wayo) Yegen, Nancy Smith and Judith (James) Deegan. She is also survived by four nieces, four nephews, one great niece and three great nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 49 Turkey Hill Road North.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Connecticut Humane Society, Westport Branch, 455 Post Road E, Westport, CT. 06880 in Miki’s name.