Michele M. Smith, 68

Wednesday, May 31, 2017
Michele (Miki) Smith of Westport died May 25 at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York City following cardiac surgery. She was 68.
She was born March 7, 1949 in Schenectady, New York. She moved to Westport in 1964 with her family. She graduated from Staples High School and Marymount University in Arlington, Virginia.
She worked various jobs through her life and was happiest when spending time with her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents Clifford E. and Mary Finnerty Smith. She is survived by her brother Stephen (Linda) Smith and sisters Karen (Wayo) Yegen, Nancy Smith and Judith (James) Deegan. She is also survived by four nieces, four nephews, one great niece and three great nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 49 Turkey Hill Road North.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Connecticut Humane Society, Westport Branch, 455 Post Road E, Westport, CT. 06880 in Miki’s name.
Posted 05/31/17 at 12:32 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Comings and Goings: RadioShack Closes
Previous entry: WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 23 Old Road
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East