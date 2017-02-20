Michael R. Connors, 58

Sunday, February 19, 2017
Michael R. Connors of Stratford, longtime bartender at Westport’s Black Duck, former Staples High School football player and coach, died Feb. 15 at Bridgeport Hospital. He was 58.
The husband of Kelly Burns Wood Connors was born Nov. 20, 1958 in Bridgeport, son of the late Richard and Mickey (Hardy) Connors. He had been a resident of Stratford for the past 20 years.
He was employed as a bartender in the area for many years, 30 years at the Black Duck Cafe in Westport. He was a graduate of Staples High School and attended Syracuse University and was an outstanding football player at both Staples and Syracuse as well as an assistant coach at Staples for 10 years.
Survivors in addition to his wife of 15 years include one son, Robert C. Wood and his wife Jennifer of Shelton, two daughters, Amanda L. DeLise and her husband Vito of Stratford, and Lindsey Wood and her husband Anthony Rizza of Westport, one brother, Kyle Connors of Westport; two sisters, Kelli Connors-Gower of Maine and Jana Mathis of South Carolina; 12 grandchildren, Bailey Rizza, Robert Wood V., Jack DeLise, Bobbi Michaels, Emma DeLise, Avonlea Wood, Stevie Michaels, Ty Wood, Sophie DeLise, Carter Wood and Toni and Joey Rizza and many cousins, nieces and nephews
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m., meeting directly at Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Rd. East, with The Rev. Alison Patton officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m..
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Staples High School Scholarship in honor of Coach Connors to Staples Grid Iron Club, 606 Post Road East,, Suite 619, Westport, CT 06880.
