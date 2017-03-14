Metro-North on Sunday Schedule

Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Metro-North said it will operate a Sunday schedule with extra trains as required today due to the impact of the snowstorm on its operations.
It urged customers to frequently check alert.mta.info. for the latest travel information and to listen for station announcements, as there may be a need to adjust service further depending upon the intensity of the storm.
Posted 03/14/17 at 05:02 AM
Comments
