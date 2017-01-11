One Killed in Merritt Rollover



UPDATE One person was killed today in a rollover in the southnound lanes of the Merritt Parkway just south of Exit 41 in Westport around 10:30 a.m., state police said. Traffic was backed up as police carried out an investigation. Westport Assistant Fire Chief Mike Kronick said the male driver was the only one in the Toyota convertible which hit a tree. He said the victim had to be extricated by Westport and Norwalk firefighters. It was the second fatal accident in the area in less than a month. On Dec. 21, a Stamford woman was killed when her car went off the Merritt in the same area and rolled over. (See WestportNow Dec. 21, 2017) (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

