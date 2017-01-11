One Killed in Merritt Rollover

Wednesday, January 11, 2017
UPDATE One person was killed today in a rollover in the southnound lanes of the Merritt Parkway just south of Exit 41 in Westport around 10:30 a.m., state police said. Traffic was backed up as police carried out an investigation. Westport Assistant Fire Chief Mike Kronick said the male driver was the only one in the Toyota convertible which hit a tree. He said the victim had to be extricated by Westport and Norwalk firefighters. It was the second fatal accident in the area in less than a month. On Dec. 21, a Stamford woman was killed when her car went off the Merritt in the same area and rolled over. (See WestportNow Dec. 21, 2017) (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 01/11/17 at 11:09 AM
Comments
Next entry: Granger at the Movies: ‘Patriots Day,’ ‘Lion,’ ‘Jackie’
Previous entry: Compo Dawn
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reconnect with
Fit & Healthy
a Self-Rating Tool
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy