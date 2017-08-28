Memorializing a ‘Generous’ Gift



Prior to tonight’s closing Levitt Pavilion concert, there was an unveiling ceremony of a plaque honoring the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation for its “generous lead gift” in construction of the new Levitt Pavilion, completed in 2014. Among those taking part were (l-r) Mimi Levitt, Elizabeth Levitt Hirsch, and Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) J.C. Martin for WestportNow.com

