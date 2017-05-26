Memorial Day Parade Set to Kick Off Monday at 9 A.M.

Friday, May 26, 2017
Westport’s Memorial Day parade is set to kick off at 9 a.m. Monday on Riverside Avenue, weather permitting.
The parade route travels north on Riverside Avenue, turns right onto Post Road West, crosses the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge to Post Road East, then turns left onto Myrtle Avenue.
World War II veterans who wish to participate in the Memorial Day Parade should call Ted Diamond at (203)227-7680 or (203)216-5609.
Services will be held on Veterans Green immediately following the parade. Drivers should proceed with caution, expect road closures and seek alternate routes in downtown Westport from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., officials said.
If it is necessary to cancel the parade due to inclement weather, information will be announced on the Parks & Recreation cancellation hotline at (203)341-5074.
In the event the parade is canceled, Memorial Day services will be held in the Town Hall Auditorium, 110 Myrtle Ave., beginning at 10 a.m.
Inclement weather caused cancellation of last year’s parade, the first weather-caused cancellation of the annual parade since 2011.
Click HERE for parade lineup and schedule for the Veterans Green ceremony.
Posted 05/26/17 at 04:49 PM Permalink
Comments
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East