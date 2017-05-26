Memorial Day Parade Set to Kick Off Monday at 9 A.M.

Westport’s Memorial Day parade is set to kick off at 9 a.m. Monday on Riverside Avenue, weather permitting.



Westport police in the Memorial Day parade in 2015. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

The parade route travels north on Riverside Avenue, turns right onto Post Road West, crosses the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge to Post Road East, then turns left onto Myrtle Avenue.

World War II veterans who wish to participate in the Memorial Day Parade should call Ted Diamond at (203)227-7680 or (203)216-5609.

Services will be held on Veterans Green immediately following the parade. Drivers should proceed with caution, expect road closures and seek alternate routes in downtown Westport from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., officials said.

If it is necessary to cancel the parade due to inclement weather, information will be announced on the Parks & Recreation cancellation hotline at (203)341-5074.

In the event the parade is canceled, Memorial Day services will be held in the Town Hall Auditorium, 110 Myrtle Ave., beginning at 10 a.m.

Inclement weather caused cancellation of last year’s parade, the first weather-caused cancellation of the annual parade since 2011.

Click HERE for parade lineup and schedule for the Veterans Green ceremony.