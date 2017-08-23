Meghan E. Gannon, 19

Meghan Elizabeth Gannon of Westport died Aug. 21 at the Gaylord Rehabilitation Facility in Wallingford. She was 19.



Meghan Gannon: 2016 Staples graduate. Contributed photo 2016 Staples graduate.

She was born Feb. 17, 1998 in Greenwich and lived most of her life in Westport. She was a 2016 graduate of Staples High School.

She was diagnosed with a rare degenerative neuromuscular disease at an early age, and through determination and strength was able to lead a normal life, with the help and support of a large network of family, friends and the local community.

She never allowed her disposition to keep her from enjoying her life and affecting so many others in the process.

She was a large presence in a small package, and she will never be forgotten by her parents, Susan Gannon and Michael Gannon, her brothers Dillon Gannon and Bryan Gannon, all of Westport, her grandparents, Mary and Robert Berg, of South Dennis, Massachusetts, her dog, Hoagie, and a large, loving network of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, whom she loved dearly and was a major inspiration for.

Friends are invited to attend funeral on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10:30 a.m. meeting directly at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road East. The family will receive friends in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, on Friday, Aug. 25, from 4 to 9 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Meghan may be made to the Gaylord Specialty Health Care Hospital, 50 Gaylord Farm Road, Wallingford, CT 06492 or online at http://www.gaylord.org/support-gaylord/make-a-gift or to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, 8085 Saltsburg Road, Suite 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15239 or online at http://www.umdf.org.

Condolences for the Gannon family may be left online at http://www.hardingfuneral.com.