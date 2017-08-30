Maureen W. Zlatkin, 57

Wednesday, August 30, 2017
Maureen Whiteman Zlatkin of Westport died Aug. 27 at home. She was 57.
She was born Sept. 12, 1959 in Minneapolis and spent her formative years principally in Milwaukee. She was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and the University of Chicago Law School.
She was dedicated to music, the arts and charity, and she inspired many events and receptions at the barn on her property and in her home.
A musician herself, she was general counsel for the National Flute Association and played the flute at Westport’s Temple Israel on the high holidays.
She is survived by her parents, Paul Whiteman and Rochelle Frisch Whiteman, her husband Lawrence Zlatkin, her children Daniel Alexander Zlatkin and Ariel Rebecca Zlatkin, her siblings Lorelei Allen and Adam (Elissa) Whiteman, her mother-in-law Gertrude Zlatkin, her brother and sister-in-law Michael Zlatkin and Linda Zlatkin, and by her many nieces and nephews.mauree
A funeral service was held on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Temple Israel in Westport, with interment at Temple Israel Cemetery in Norwalk.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC.org), Temple Israel of Westport, Maureen’s founding el Sistema music project in Cali, Colombia (http://www.bard.edu/tls/projects/), or any charity of your choosing.
Posted 08/30/17 at 01:58 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: Extensive Damage in Post Road East Crash
Previous entry: Wednesday, August 30, 2017
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East