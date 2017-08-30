Maureen W. Zlatkin, 57

Maureen Whiteman Zlatkin of Westport died Aug. 27 at home. She was 57.



Maureen W. Zlatkin: dedicated to music, arts. Dave Matlow /WestportNow.com : dedicated to music, arts.

She was born Sept. 12, 1959 in Minneapolis and spent her formative years principally in Milwaukee. She was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and the University of Chicago Law School.

She was dedicated to music, the arts and charity, and she inspired many events and receptions at the barn on her property and in her home.

A musician herself, she was general counsel for the National Flute Association and played the flute at Westport’s Temple Israel on the high holidays.

She is survived by her parents, Paul Whiteman and Rochelle Frisch Whiteman, her husband Lawrence Zlatkin, her children Daniel Alexander Zlatkin and Ariel Rebecca Zlatkin, her siblings Lorelei Allen and Adam (Elissa) Whiteman, her mother-in-law Gertrude Zlatkin, her brother and sister-in-law Michael Zlatkin and Linda Zlatkin, and by her many nieces and nephews.mauree

A funeral service was held on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at Temple Israel in Westport, with interment at Temple Israel Cemetery in Norwalk.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee (JDC.org), Temple Israel of Westport, Maureen’s founding el Sistema music project in Cali, Colombia (http://www.bard.edu/tls/projects/), or any charity of your choosing.