Tuesday, February 07, 2017

Massachusetts Woman Arrested for Stalking

For the second time in just over a month, officers arrested a Massachusetts woman for stalking a Westport man, violating a court protective order, and disorderly conduct, police said today.

WestportNow.com Image
Susan Berry: arrested again. Westport Police photo

Susan Berry, 48, or Marblehead, Mass., turned herself in on an active warrant at police headquarters Monday, and in lieu of a $50,000 bond she was remanded to Norwalk Superior Court.

On Jan. 4, she turned herself into Westport police to face second-degree harassment charges for disobeying orders not to contact the victim.

According to Lt. David Farrell, the male victim was asleep at home on at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when he heard someone banging on his door. He awoke to see Berry walking away from his apartment to her vehicle.

“The victim stated he went back to sleep, and a number he didn’t recognize started calling his cell phone at 2:42 a.m.,” said Farrell. “Westport Detectives determined the phone number belongs to a relative of Berry’s.

Additionally, Berry emailed the victim through a dating website, which she is not allowed to do via the protective order issued by Norwalk Superior Court, Farrell said.

Posted 02/07/17 at 01:44 PM



