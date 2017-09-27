Maserati, Alfa Join in Sunday’s Concours d’Caffeine

Maserati and Alfa Romeo of Westport are set to join this Sunday’s a Concours d’Caffeine at the eastbound Saugatuck train station, offering test drives in new Alfa models.

According to Frank Taylor, Concours d’Caffeine executive director, the event “combines the excitement of a Concours d’Elegance and the relaxed atmosphere of a Sunday morning cars and coffee gathering of motoring enthusiasts.”

He said the staff of Miller Motorcars, which owns Maserati and Alfa Romeo of Westport located at 1026 Post Road East, will be at the event to answer any questions.

Taylor said the 8 a.m. to noon event is free to car owners and guests alike, and that area businesses and restaurants will be open for coffee and lunch.

The event is a fundraiser for the Westport Police Benevolent Association’s Scholarship Foundation.

Last year the foundation granted 11 scholarships to deserving Westport Staples High School graduates.