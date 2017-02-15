Mary T. Ferruccio, 89

Mary T. Ferruccio of Westport died Feb. 13 in Danbury Hospital. She was 89.

The wife of the late Anthony J. Ferruccio was born in New York City on Nov. 17, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Patrick and Jane (McGirr) Treanor.

A longtime Westport resident, she was a member of the Catholic Daughters, the Joseph J. Clinton Post 399 Ladies Auxiliary and the Westport Center for Senior Activities.

Survivors include one son, Amedeo Ferruccio and his wife Mary of Silver City, New Mexico, two daughters, Marianne Ferruccio and her husband, Clemente Sanches, of Sandy Hook, and Jane Ferruccio of Milford, and her twin sister, Elizabeth Rienzi of Beechhurst, New York.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East. Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Friday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m., meeting directly at Saint Luke Church, 84 Long Lots Road, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Assumption Cemetery, 73 Greens Farms Road.

Condolences for the family may be left online at http://www.hardingfuneral.com. Contributions in memory of Mary in lieu of flowers may be made to the Westport Center for Senior Activities, 21 Imperial Ave., Westport, CT 06880.