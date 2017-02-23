Mary J. Giunta, 95

Mary J. Giunta, a lifelong Westport resident, died Feb. 13 at Lord Camberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Stratford. She was 95.

The wife of the late John J. Giunta Sr. was born Aug. 1, 1921 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Candito.

She was a member of Assumption Church in Westport and The Catholic Daughters. She was a member of the Shore Haven Country Club and an active volunteer with Westport and Norwalk Senior Centers.

Survivors include two sons: Robert Giunta and his wife Louann of Westport, and John Giunta and his wife Stephanie of the Villages in Florida. in addition to her husband, she was predeceased by one brother: Pen Candito and three sisters, Nancy Anderson, Rose Porfido, and Minnie Desomond.

All services were private. The Harding Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Contributions her memory in lieu of flowers may be made to the Westport Center for Senior Activities, 21 Imperial Ave., Westport, CT 06880, or the Norwalk Senior Center 11 Allen Road Norwalk, CT 06851.