Martha Stewart Back for Nostalgic Tour of Former Westport Home



Martha Stewart today made a nostalgic return to her former Turkey Hill Road South home to lead a house tour and give a garden talk to benefit Positive Directions, the Center for Prevention and Counseling. The Westport-based not-for- profit is primary provider of alcohol and substance misuse prevention and individual counseling services. Stewart told guests the house, which she and her husband purchased for $29,000, “was the best investment I ever made besides Google.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

