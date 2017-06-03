Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Saturday, June 03, 2017

Martha Stewart Back for Nostalgic Tour of Former Westport Home

Martha Stewart today made a nostalgic return to her former Turkey Hill Road South home to lead a house tour and give a garden talk to benefit Positive Directions, the Center for Prevention and Counseling. The Westport-based not-for- profit is primary provider of alcohol and substance misuse prevention and individual counseling services. Stewart told guests the house, which she and her husband purchased for $29,000, “was the best investment I ever made besides Google.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

