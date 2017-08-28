Marpe: Westport Ready to Assist in Texas Flooding

Monday, August 28, 2017
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe said today he has instructed the Westport Office of Emergency Management to actively monitor the situation in Texas and, as appropriate, offer assistance.
“As we await formal requests, our Police, Fire, EMS and Public Works are readying any equipment that may be called upon to aid in the Hurricane Harvey relief,” he said in a statement.
Describing Westport as “a generous and giving community that tirelessly supports others in need,” Marpe said the public will be informed as any requests are received for provisions and supplies.
Fire Chief Robert E. Yost, who is also emergency management director, added: “As we formulate and organize a potential response to Hurricane Harvey, we ask the Westport residents to please await for a formal request for donations of provisions and supplies.”
Posted 08/28/17 at 05:32 PM Permalink
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East