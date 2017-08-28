Marpe: Westport Ready to Assist in Texas Flooding

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe said today he has instructed the Westport Office of Emergency Management to actively monitor the situation in Texas and, as appropriate, offer assistance.

“As we await formal requests, our Police, Fire, EMS and Public Works are readying any equipment that may be called upon to aid in the Hurricane Harvey relief,” he said in a statement.

Describing Westport as “a generous and giving community that tirelessly supports others in need,” Marpe said the public will be informed as any requests are received for provisions and supplies.

Fire Chief Robert E. Yost, who is also emergency management director, added: “As we formulate and organize a potential response to Hurricane Harvey, we ask the Westport residents to please await for a formal request for donations of provisions and supplies.”