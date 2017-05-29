Marpe: ‘We Celebrate the Ability to Disagree’

Here is the text of First Selectman Jim Marpe’s address today at the Town Hall Memorial Day ceremony.

Good morning. It is an honor and privilege to be here today. First, I must salute the great gentleman we all love to call Mr. Parade, Bill Vornkahl, president of the Westport Veterans Council.



Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe today addresses a packed Town Hall Memorial Day ceremony. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

Bill has orchestrated this special event for the last 47 years, in a true demonstration of love and commitment to his town and country. And thank you to everyone who has a role in making this great parade and these ceremonies happen.

In just a few moments, we will hear from this year’s Grand Marshal, Edward Vebell. Ed is a World War II Veteran who joined the Air Force in 1942.

He was a member of the 904th Camouflage Unit and was dropped behind enemy lines to sketch enemy equipment and positions.

He was also with the Stars and Stripes, the military newspaper. We honor and recognize you, Ed, for your bravery under fire and distinguished service to our country.

We gather here today in our cherished annual tradition, to recognize those who sacrificed their lives for our great nation. We also honor the men and women right here among us who have served our country, whether in battle or in support of those who chose to put their country before themselves.

The contrast between our beautiful and peaceful town green and the battlegrounds our soldiers experienced seems unimaginable right now.

Technological advances and our societal demand for instantaneous news, has shaped our experience of war, world conflict and political upheaval through high definition televisions, computer screens, and abrupt notifications on cellphones.

We look at world politics, radical terrorism, chemical warfare, revolution and military oppression through a vastly different lens than we did a generation ago.

So, how do we manage to uphold traditions and honor our past, but keep up with the technology and fascination with newer and faster means to gather information? What is our responsibility as Westporters in this fast-paced, ever changing world in which we live?

My answer is simple. Like we have done for decades, we take a breath on the last Monday in May, reflect on our country’s history of great sacrifice and we honor those who have served and continue to serve.

We recognize the tradition of Memorial Day. We value the sacrifices made by others to preserve our history and our tradition of civil discourse, where we constantly witness democracy in action despite strong and sometimes opposing views.

The issues of the day make it appear as if the divide grows ever greater. But if we look back on our history, and recognize just a few of the lessons of the past, we can see that our democracy has withstood the test of time, despite tremendous cost.

It is almost a cliché to say that the Civil War pitted North against South, brother against brother; that the country could never unite again.

Before World War II, the U.S. was stubbornly isolationist. Today, many believe the decision to fight was an easy one, but it was not … it took the attack on Pearl Harbor to hurtle the U.S. into war.

The Vietnam War tore our nation apart, pitting a younger generation against an older one, liberals against conservatives, and those who served against those who objected.

Our political climate today, which for many feels turbulent and unprecedented, has in fact mobilized many who are trying to effect change peacefully, through demonstrations and lawful means, which is the bedrock of our country.

As Westporters, we celebrate the ability to disagree in a civil manner, but when the time comes to defend our great nation and the liberties we cherish, our men and women continue to place service to our country above themselves. We honor and thank them all today.

And now, as we have done in years past, I will make special mention of those war veterans who lived in Westport who have passed away this past year, with apologies in advance for any we may have inadvertently omitted.



Bertram Aber

Bruno Arcudi

Ernest (Ernie) Arnow

George F. Avery, Jr.

Alexander (Al) Balas

Robert Brannigan

Russell Brenneman

Erwine T. Buckenmaier, Jr.

Donald Evans Casciato

Frank Clark

C. Steven Crosby

Daniel B. Driscoll

Mary T. Ferruccio

Edward B. Gill

Thelma Gordon

Brett Matthew Hauslaib

James R. Hurley

Robert Kochiss

Kenneth H. Lanouette, Jr.

John Lomartire

Henry R. Loomis

Delmor B. Markoff

George H. Marks, Sr.

James P. McCabe

Frederick Meier, Sr.

Durwood (Woody) C. Milone

Jonathan B. Morris

John Nazzaro, Sr.

H. Elliott Netherton, Jr.

John G. Petti, Jr.

Alan Phelan

Charles T. Raymond

Philip W. Reeves

Estelle Reitano

Warren Rossell

Jack Rotman

Harold Scher

Frank Scotti

John C. Skinner

Jerome T. Spinola

David S. Stein

George L. Sterling

William E. Surrette

Walter (Wally) J. Sutherland

Ronald J. Swenn

Hugh B. Sweeney, Jr.

Albert R. Tremonte

William G. Turner, Jr.

George W. Underhill

Lawrence N. Waterbury

Let us always remember the service that these veterans gave to our country.



When you return to your homes today, enjoy your holiday, and take the time to reflect on what the flags, the music, the traditions and the speeches mean, and what you want your children and grandchildren to remember about Westport’s Memorial Day.

That it means placing service to your country above yourself, and that the price of democracy, of the ability to debate and disagree in a civil and respectful manner, may mean making the ultimate sacrifice for our great nation. Today, we honor those who made that sacrifice for us all.



Thank you and best wishes for a wonderful Memorial Day.