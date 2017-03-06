Marpe, Steinberg: State Elusive on Cribari Bridge

First Selectman Jim Marpe and state Rep Jonathan Steinberg told a meeting of the Save Westport Now party today that state officials are being elusive about the future of the William F. Cribari Memorial Bridge in Saugatuck.



State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg (l) and First Selectman Jim Marpe address today’s meeting. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CDOT) is deciding whether to replace or rehabilitate the bridge, built in 1884, and the oldest surviving movable bridge in Connecticut.

“This is not just a neighborhood issue, but one that affects the whole town,” Marpe told the annual meeting at the home of Connie and Stewart Greenfield attended by about 50 persons. “I live in Greens Farms, and congestion on that road has gotten worse” with people bypassing I-95.

“The bridge impedes traffic, and that’s a good thing,” he said. “We don’t want trucks coming over it and down our roads.”

Marpe said he recently had a meeting with CDOT Commissioner James Redeker in February where he once again advocated for preservation, but he said “the commissioner played it close the vest.”

Steinberg, who was invited with Marpe to talk about the Cribari Bridge, agreed about Redeker. He said in meetings with him and fellow area legislator working to save the bridge, “the commissioner is elusive and always wants to keep his flexibility.”

When Redeker was asked directly whether he would not raise the height of the bridge, which would then allow 18-wheel trucks to pass, “The commissioner would not commit to it,” Steinberg said.

Steinberg has proposed a bill this session to ensure that any historic bridge where equal funds could be spent on preservation instead of replacement would have to be spent on preservation.

Other topics covered at the meeting of the independent party that works to preserve the character of Westport, were affordable housing, the Saugatuck study, open space, the Village District and the federal plans for a high speed train that would cut through Westport.

Save Westport Now describes itself as a nonprofit and nonpartisan party that “works to benefit all residents and for future generations, emphasizing sensible planning and the enforcement of carefully crafted regulations.” It has no affiliation with the WestportNow.com website.