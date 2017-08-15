Marpe: State Makes New/Old Proposal on Cribari Bridge

First Selectman Jim Marpe said today that he received a written proposal from the state Department of Transportation (CTDOT) that details a new/old approach to repairing and rehabilitating the state-owned William F. Cribari Bridge in Saugatuck.



The Cribari Bridge during an opening. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Jaime Bairaktaris for WestportNow.com

The Cribari Bridge during an opening. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

In a news release, Marpe said he, Finance Director Gary Conrad, and Public Works Director Steve Smith met today with Transportation Commissioner James Redeker to discuss the proposal, which he said the state offered to the town in the late 1980s but was not acted on at the time.

Essentially, the state offered to complete repairs on the bridge and then transfer ownership of the bridge to the town. At the same time, CT Route 136 would be redirected from its intersection at Compo Road North and Post Road East (CT Route 1), across the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge, then south along Riverside Avenue (CT Route 33.)

Compo Road South from its intersection at Route 1 to its intersection at Bridge Street and Bridge Street itself, currently part of Route 136, would be designated as town roads.

“This new proposal provides an interesting alternative that carries with it a myriad of ramifications that must be fully evaluated,” Marpe said.

“I assured Commissioner Redeker that the proposal would be fully vetted by all stakeholders and citizens. We agreed that the current Environmental Assessment (EA) Study for the Cribari Bridge would continue while this proposal is reviewed and discussed.”

Marpe said Redeker also confirmed that improvements to the intersection of Post Road West and Route 33 remain a “high priority” for the state.

Recognizing the proposal “has historic and public safety concerns for many,” Marpe assured residents that he will make “every effort to keep the public informed as this new proposal is being considered.”

Click HERE for the CDOT proposal and HERE for the Marpe news release.