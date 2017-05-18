Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Summer Night on the River tickets to benefit Project Return, Homes with Hope, June 3, 2017 at 7 p.m.
Westport Country Playhouse presents LETTICE & LOVAGE, May 30-June 17, 2017
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Marpe: Social Media Makes His Job Challenging

WestportNow.com Image
Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe and Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel took part in a discussion today before the Y’s Men of Westport Weston at the Saugatuck Congregational Church in which they updated the audience on current issues facing their towns. WestportNow Associate Editor James Lomuscio (r) moderated the talk. Both said their towns were generally in good fiscal shape, but they were concerned about the impact the state’s budgetary problems will have on their towns. Marpe noted that social media has made his job more challenging as it has stepped up expectations of constituents for a quick response to their concerns. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

       Share

Posted 05/18/17 at 01:20 PM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy