Marpe: Social Media Makes His Job Challenging



Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe and Weston First Selectman Nina Daniel took part in a discussion today before the Y’s Men of Westport Weston at the Saugatuck Congregational Church in which they updated the audience on current issues facing their towns. WestportNow Associate Editor James Lomuscio (r) moderated the talk. Both said their towns were generally in good fiscal shape, but they were concerned about the impact the state’s budgetary problems will have on their towns. Marpe noted that social media has made his job more challenging as it has stepped up expectations of constituents for a quick response to their concerns. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

