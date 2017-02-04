Marpe: Malloy’s Pension Plan to Cost Westport $6 Million

Saturday, February 04, 2017
By James Lomuscio
Westport will need an extra $5 to $6 million in its total budget for next year if Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s proposal to have towns pay one-third of teacher pensions becomes a reality, First Selectman Jim Marpe said today.
“The governor’s announcement comes as a real surprise, and it will require us to take a hard look at our budgets,” Marpe said. The state is scheduled to pay $17.6 million in 2018 for Westport teacher retirees.
The Board of Education is scheduled to vote on its proposed $115.35 million 2017-18 operating budget, a 2.44 percent increase, on Monday, and Marpe’s proposed $79 million municipal budget, a 1.29 percent decrease, is scheduled to be finalized in five to six weeks, he said.
While seemingly painless fiscal belt tightening has been de rigueur for the school board and the town due to the Board of Finance’s zero-based budgeting directive, Malloy’s proposal has thrown serious concern into the budget process, as an extra $5 to $6 million might have to be factored into the total town budget for 2017-18.
Public schoolteachers in the state’s Teacher Retirement System contribute 6 percent of their salary, and the state covers the pensions 100 percent for each of Connecticut’s school systems, an amount reported to be about $1.2 billion this year.
Next year Malloy, staring down a $1.7 billion state deficit, wants towns to pitch in $407.6 million, $420.9 in 2019. Affluent towns like Westport that pay teachers higher salaries than other towns would be hit hardest, Marpe said, having to contribute more to retirement. (See WestportNow Feb. 3, 2017)
“As first selectman, I am committed to maintaining our world class school system, and we can’t allow this expenditure to impact our quality,” said Marpe, a former Board of Education member.
“The problem has been building at the state level for at least the last decade, and we don’t want it to impact our schools and the rest of Westport’s quality of life.”
Marpe said his administration will be working with the school board and the Board of Finance to assess the impact. He is also asking Westport’s legislators to fight the proposal.
“I would expect our legislators to work on our behalf to minimize the effects of this proposal, if not eliminate it,” Marpe said.
Posted 02/04/17 at 06:40 PM
Comments
Next entry: Staples Relay Team Sets School Record
Previous entry: Gallery: 18th Annual Crossword Puzzle Contest
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
Equipment Class
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Give the Gift of Fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net
Registration is required to post comments.
Sign Up • Login
Comment Policy