Marpe: ‘Disappointed” Over Trump Charlottesville Remarks

A week after President Trump touched off a firestorm with his amended remarks on the Charlottesville violence, Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe today expressed “disappointment” with the president’s response.



Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe talks about President Trump’s Charlottesville remarks in a YouTube video. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) From YouTube.com video

Westport First Selectman Jim Marpe talks about President Trump’s Charlottesville remarks in a YouTube video. (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

In an email to Westport voters linking to a YouTube video of him making a statement along the Saugatuck River, Marpe said: “I want to express my personal disappointment with the president and his response to the white nationalist march in Charlottesville.”

He added: “There can be no ambiguity on this issue. It is incumbent on all of us to forcefully disavow those who stand for hate and intolerance.”

Marpe, a Republican who is seeking a second term as Westport’s leader in November, said, “Westport has always been a place where we live by and teach our children the values that we cherish, values that embrace equality, inclusiveness, open-mindedness and respect for each other.”

Thus, he said, “I believe it is important to clearly state and recommit to those principles in light of recent events.“

Marpe and Westport’s two other selectmen announced on Aug. 15 that they had signed a petition denouncing white supremacy following the Charlottesville, clashes between white nationalists and protesters. (See WestportNow Aug. 15, 2017)

The petition implored the president to publicly and unequivocally disavow white supremacy.

Trump’s handling of the racially charged clashes at the Unite the Right rally Aug. 12 erupted into a major flash point in his administration and earned him rebukes from members of Congress, military leaders and major business executives.

The president equivocated in denouncing the hate groups and cast blame on “both sides” for the deadly violence, prompting criticism that he was fanning racial tensions.