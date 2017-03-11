Market Music

Saturday, March 11, 2017
Norwalk-based Henry Jones, leader of the Glenbrook Road rock, soul and reggae musical group, performs solo today on the final day of the Westport Winter Farmers Market at Gilbertie’s Herbs and Garden Center, 7 Sylvan Lane. Jones said it is his first appearance at the winter market and has performed multiple times at the summer Farmers Market on Imperial Avenue. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
Posted 03/11/17 at 11:15 AM
