Mark P. Labazzo, 65

Thursday, August 24, 2017
Mark Phillip Labazzo of Westport died Aug. 22 at Norwalk Hospital. He was 65.
Born in Norwalk on Oct. 25, 1951, he was the son of the late Frank James and Katherine Elizabeth Langer Labazzo.
He worked in the kitchen at Norwalk Hospital for over 20 years, also worked for Stop & Shop in Wilton for 25 years and part time for the S.T.A.R. organization.
He was a resident at CLASP Homes in Westport for 22 years and enjoyed bowling and especially swimming where he was a recipient of many gold medals in the Special Olympics.
Survivors include his sister,Jan Paolini and her husband Domenic of Boxford, Massachusetts, his aunts and uncles, Jane Wasco, Lee Masone Anthony Masone, Alfred Langer, Beverly Langer and many cousins and his housemates and CLASP family.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church St. Georgetown. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road (Route 7), Wilton. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Wilton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to CLASP Homes, Inc., 246 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880.
Posted 08/24/17 at 03:20 PM Permalink
Comments
Next entry: WestportNow Teardown of the Day: 15 Norwalk Ave.
Previous entry: Volunteering to Clean Up 9/11 Memorial
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
FALL CLASSES BEGIN 9/5
spaces are limited
CONTACT US to SIGN UP
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring & comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
Private, 1:1 Training Studio w/ Jeffrey Crupi
Peak Personal Fitness, LLC
serving Westport
since 1995
peakpersonalfitnessct.com
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East