Mark P. Labazzo, 65

Mark Phillip Labazzo of Westport died Aug. 22 at Norwalk Hospital. He was 65.



Mark Labazzo: hospital employee. Contributed photo : hospital employee.

Born in Norwalk on Oct. 25, 1951, he was the son of the late Frank James and Katherine Elizabeth Langer Labazzo.

He worked in the kitchen at Norwalk Hospital for over 20 years, also worked for Stop & Shop in Wilton for 25 years and part time for the S.T.A.R. organization.

He was a resident at CLASP Homes in Westport for 22 years and enjoyed bowling and especially swimming where he was a recipient of many gold medals in the Special Olympics.

Survivors include his sister,Jan Paolini and her husband Domenic of Boxford, Massachusetts, his aunts and uncles, Jane Wasco, Lee Masone Anthony Masone, Alfred Langer, Beverly Langer and many cousins and his housemates and CLASP family.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Bouton Funeral Home, 31 West Church St. Georgetown. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday Aug. 28 at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 229 Danbury Road (Route 7), Wilton. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Wilton.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to CLASP Homes, Inc., 246 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880.