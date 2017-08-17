Mark D. Hansen, 57

Mark D. Hansen of Dorset, Vermont, a former Westport resident, died Aug. 13 at home. He was 57.



Mark Hansen: former Westporter. Contributed photo former Westporter.

The husband of Michelle Santos Hansen for 24 years, he was born in Fulton, New York. on Sept. 6, 1959 the son of Audrey (Osborne) Hansen and the late Donald Hansen. He spent his youth in Westport and attended local schools, graduating from Staples High School and earning his Bachelor’s Degree from Montana State.

He has been a longtime resident and lover of Vermont, with an ample supply of wool socks and Birkenstocks. Over the years, he worked several jobs, including his own business. But no job more beloved than raising his five amazing children and the many kids they took into their home and family over the years.

In addition to his wife and five children, Jesse, Lucas, Elijah, Kaia and Mika, he is survived by his brother William and Joan Hansen of Cape Cod, sisters Donna Hansen Kane and Phillip Kane of Bothell, Washington, Holly Hansen and Thomas Daly of Norwalk. and Kris Anne and Alan Pawlak of East Hampton. Hek also has a big extended family with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

But Mark’s family went beyond his family tree. From his support groups through AA and his fight with cancer to his connection with spirit, his love stretched well beyond “family.” The people he connected with in his lifetime meant the world to him and their support kept him alive when he struggled the most and needed it the most.

The Hansen family would like to thank everyone, everywhere, for their prayers during this time. We are truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our community and friends around the world.

A Christian Ceremony will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 18. Interment will be private.

f friends desire, memorial gifts in Mark’s memory may be made to the Wilson House or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255.