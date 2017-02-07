Marijuana Arrest Follows Vehicle Stop

Officers arrested a Norwalk man early Monday for possession of a controlled after a vehicle stop yielded 1.5 ounces of marijuana, police said today.



Samuel LeBlanc: posted $500 bond. Westport Police photo posted $500 bond.

Samuel LeBlanc, 20, was pulled over at 12:30 a.m. after an officer observed his black Honda sedan traveling in the middle of two lanes on Post Road West, said Lt. David Farrell.

He said that based on the officer’s observations, a K-9 unit was dispatched, discovering marijuana in a backpack and in the trunk.

Released after posting a $500 bond, LeBlanc is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Tuesday, Feb. 21.