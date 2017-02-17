Marianne R. Shaffer, 77

Marianne Rosche Shaffer of Winhall, Vermont, a former longtime retail employee in Westport, died Feb. 8. She was 77.

A longtime skier and Stratton figure, she was married to Wilson Shaffer for 52 years.

She lived the majority of her years in Fairfield, and, more recently, Winhall. She worked for many years at Brooks Brothers in Westport as a retail sales associate.

Born Sept. 5, 1939 in Berlin, Germany, she worked in the fashion industry until she moved to the United States in 1964. She enjoyed skiing and socializing with her friends from Stratton Mountain Trailblazers Ski Club.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, listening to classical music, and reading.

Most of all, she loved her children John (Jillian) Shaffer of Winhall, and Fairfield, Kirsten (Bruno) deBiasi of Easton, and Lydia Shaffer of Manchester, Vermont, and took great pride in her grandchildren Sydney and LuLu Shaffer. Her sister, B rbel (Akram) Hatem, lives in Hamburg, Germany. She was predeceased by her brothers Paul and Joachim.

Funeral services for Marianne will be held Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of the Snows at Stratton Mountain with a time of fellowship and refreshments to follow. There are no visiting hours.

If friends desire, memorial gifts in Marianne’s memory may be made to The Wilson House, a living memorial to Bill Wilson, co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous, in East Dorset, VT, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255.