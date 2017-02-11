Marguerite Mortensen, 85

Marguerite (Peggy) Joyce Kramer Mortensen of Aromas, California, a Staples High School graduate, died Jan. 28 at her home at Rooster Ridge in Aromas. She was 85.



Marguerite Mortensen: Staples grad. Contributed photo : Staples grad.

She was born in Stamford on Dec. 23, 1931, and raised in Weston. After graduating from Staples High School in Westport, she worked as a receptionist at Perkin-Elmer in Norwalk, where she met her sweetheart, Robert (Bob) Mortensen. They married in 1958, at which time she became a homemaker and a mother of three.

Spending time at her hilltop farm, Rooster Ridge, was a great joy for her as she tended to her beloved goats, donkeys, chickens, cats, and dogs.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; and her three children, Rob Mortensen and his wife Jennifer of Kent, Washington., Kurt Mortensen and his wife Mary of Boulder Creek, and Paige Heller and her husband Ken of Aromas; two grandchildren; sisters, Joan Kramer DeLuca of Ridgefield, and Carol M. Kramer of Mountain View. She was preceded in death by her sister, Miriam Kramer Johnson.

She will be cremated as was her wish and a tribute to her memory will be engraved on a family bench at Willowbrook Cemetery in Westport.

In lieu of flowers, consider making a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a charity she supported, P.O. Box 1000, Tribute - Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148.