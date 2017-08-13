Margaret O. West, 87

Margaret “Mugsie” O. West of Old Saybrook, a former Westport resident, died Aug. 9. She was 87.



She was born Feb. 15, 1930, and raised in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Canada, the daughter of Gordon and Sydney (Hampton) Oke.

After graduating from Bishop Spencer College, she attended Russell Sage College in Troy, New York. She majored in physical education with a focus on modern dance and after graduation danced with the Martha Graham troupe for a year.

She returned to Russell Sage College to teach modern dance. She eventually settled in Westport to raise her boys and served as director of Christian education at Greens Farms Church.

Later in her career, she was an account manager in a market research firm, part owner of a family printing business and a senior receptionist for 20 years at an accounting firm.

Her passions over the years were enjoying the company of family and friends, supporting her children’s athletic endeavors, reading, Broadway musicals and cheering the UCONN Women’s basketball team.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Bill; her sons Scott and Jeff Williamson of Old Saybrook; her daughter Elizabeth K. West (Brian Mauriello) of Sandy Hook; and grandchildren David and Sharon Williamson of California and grandsons Adam Mauriello, Theodore and Quinten Ewasko of Sandy Hook. She is also survived by her sister, Florence Williamson of Old Saybrook; brother-and sister-in-law Bob and Gail West of Park City Utah; and nieces Melissa (Eric) Alder, Abby (Scott) Blanchard and their families, and nephew John West.

A private, family memorial service will be held at Gladeview Rehabilitation Center, 60 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook, with interment at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to First Congregational Church of Deep River or to Russell Sage College.