Margaret Jewitt, 94

Margaret Cool Jewitt, a former Westport resident, died July 20 at Kendal-Crosslands Retirement Community in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. She was 94.

Known to her friends as Pat, she was a 40-year resident of Fairfield.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio on Aug. 29, 1922, her father’s work with the Better Business Bureau moved the family to Norfolk, Virginia and Larchmont, New York before settling in Westport, where she graduated from Staples High School.

She attended Columbia University and Yale Drama School, and enjoyed a 17-year secretarial career in the advertising industry. In 1957, she married David Jewitt, and they raised a family in Fairfield.

In addition to her duties as a mother and homemaker, she was a member of the Junior League of Eastern Fairfield County through which she did volunteer work for a number of community services. She was also a member of the Greens Farms Garden Club and the Fairfield Beach Club where she enjoyed tennis and cookouts on the beach with family and friends.

She was an avid bridge player and Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle solver.

She was also a lifelong New York Yankees and New York Giants fan, and her children were lucky enough to attend Yankees baseball games and to watch the Giants practice at Fairfield University.

Thanks to her love of the theater, her children experienced Broadway, Radio City Music Hall, as well as Schrafft’s and the Rainbow Room at an early age. She was a loving wife, a caring friend, and the best mom anyone could ever have. She will be sadly missed.

She was predeceased by her husband, David W.P. Jewitt. She is survived by her brother, Stuart H. Cool and his wife, Anne, and their children Peter, David and Becky of Walnut Creek, California; her son, Joel Jewitt, his wife Christine, and grandchildren Will and Catherine of Redwood City, California; and her daughter, Andrea Jewitt Comstock of Key West, Florida.

A burial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport, CT 06890.