Manuel Diaz, Jr., 63

Monday, June 05, 2017
Manuel Diaz, Jr. of Norwalk died June 4 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford after battling Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease. He was 63.
Born Oct. 4, 1953 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Manuel and Angela Diaz-Zayas. He was a retired facilities manager for The Conservative Synagogue of Westport and was currently employed with ShopRite, Norwalk, in the produce department.
A hard-working family man, he was an avid Yankee fan and took great pride in watching his children participate in all of their sports.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Lori (Milici) Diaz and their three sons, Joseph (Bibiana Yoguez), Michael, and Daniel Diaz all of Norwalk. He is also survived by his daughter, Carmen Diaz of Long Branch, New Jersey and his son Manuel (Allison) Diaz III of Atlanta, Georgia, his brother, Efrain (Migdalia) Diaz, seven grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by his sister, Carmen Milagros Diaz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 669 West Ave., Norwalk. His family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 7 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Magner Funeral Home, 12 Mott Ave., Norwalk.
