Thursday, March 09, 2017

Man Arrested for Making Scene as Cops Have Car Towed

Officers arrested a Norwalk man for breach of peace after he climbed upon onto a tow truck and began yelling at the operator and police.

The man had abandoned his disabled car on March 3, blocking one lane on Wilton Road and had not left a note on it, Lt. Eric Woods said.

After the tow truck driver removed the vehicle and officers left the scene Friday after 4:35 p.m., police received a call for assistance from the truck operator at the intersection of Wilton Road and Post Road West.

“Responding offices found the owner-operator of the towed vehicle had climbed up onto the rear of the tow truck and was refusing to get down causing the tow truck driver to have to stop and block Wilton Road,” Woods said.

The suspect was identified as Henry Delacruz, 49.

“Delacruz was causing a scene by yelling at both the tow truck operator and police and refusing to get down from the back of the tow truck,” Woods added.

Eventually Delacruz got off the back of the tow truck and was immediately arrested for breach of peace, Woods said.

Delacruz was released after posting a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, March 13.

Posted 03/09/17 at 01:31 PM



