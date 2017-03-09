Man Arrested for Making Scene as Cops Have Car Towed

Thursday, March 09, 2017
Officers arrested a Norwalk man for breach of peace after he climbed upon onto a tow truck and began yelling at the operator and police.
The man had abandoned his disabled car on March 3, blocking one lane on Wilton Road and had not left a note on it, Lt. Eric Woods said.
After the tow truck driver removed the vehicle and officers left the scene Friday after 4:35 p.m., police received a call for assistance from the truck operator at the intersection of Wilton Road and Post Road West.
“Responding offices found the owner-operator of the towed vehicle had climbed up onto the rear of the tow truck and was refusing to get down causing the tow truck driver to have to stop and block Wilton Road,” Woods said.
The suspect was identified as Henry Delacruz, 49.
“Delacruz was causing a scene by yelling at both the tow truck operator and police and refusing to get down from the back of the tow truck,” Woods added.
Eventually Delacruz got off the back of the tow truck and was immediately arrested for breach of peace, Woods said.
Delacruz was released after posting a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, March 13.
Posted 03/09/17 at 01:31 PM
Comments
Next entry: Small Towns Want Teachers’ Pension Bills ‘Off the Table’
Previous entry: Peter A. Palmer Jr., 74
PILATES for
EVERY BODY
since 2002
specializing in women’s health & fitness
Private Training
Post Injury Rehab
Ongoing Classes
Pilates Mat
TRX Strength Training
Release & Stretch
GIFT CERTIFICATES AVAILABLE!
Restore and improve your fitness in a caring and comfortable environment
177 Post Road West
Nash's Plaza, Westport
203-226-1924
eyeglasses.com
More Brands
Less Money
Best Quality
Westport Retail Store
147 Post Road East
Female? 40+? Miserable about your body? Frustrated? Gotta do something about it?
CLICK TO READ:
Reclaim Fit & Healthy:
Don't You Deserve It?
Linda T. Gottlieb
Certified Fitness Pro
30+ Years Experience
www.fittraining.net