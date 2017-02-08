Malloy Unveils $40.6 billion, Two-Year Budget

By Keith M. Phaneuf

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy today unveiled a $40.6 billion, two-year budget that closes $3.6 billion in deficits by seeking $1.5 billion in labor concessions, imposing $400 million in annual pension costs on cities and towns, and scaling back tax credits for the middle class and working poor.

The plan, which would spend $20.1 billion next fiscal year and $20.5 billion in 2018-19, also dramatically overhauls the financial relationship between the state, municipalities and hospitals. It ends nonprofit hospitals’ longstanding exemption from local property taxation while increasing state payments to the industry, in turn generating more federal Medicaid dollars for Connecticut.

The pension fees and the hospital funding changes were designed not only to close major shortfalls in state finances driven largely by surging retirement benefit costs, but also to shield Connecticut’s financially distressed cities.

The labor savings target, which involves $700 million in the first year of the new budget and $800 million by the second, has an ugly alternative. According to Malloy’s budget director, Ben Barnes, the alternative would be to seek at least 4,200 additional layoffs.

The governor’s new proposal would boost overall spending in the General Fund — which covers the bulk of annual operating costs — by about 0.8 percent next fiscal year and 1.8 percent in 2018-19.

Still, it would spend about $1.36 billion less over the next two years than is necessary to maintain current services.

“Our economic reality demands that we re-envision state government,” Malloy said. “Together we need to provide essential core services and we need to find ways to do it at less cost to to taxpayers.”