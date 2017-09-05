Malloy Offers Big Compromise to End CT Budget Gridlock

Tuesday, September 05, 2017
By Keith M. Phaneuf and Jacqueline Rabe Thomaswww.ctmirror.org
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has offered a major compromise to end the state budget standoff, scaling back his proposed shift of teacher pension costs to cities and towns by half.
Malloy, who originally suggested communities cover one-third of the fastest-growing expense in the state budget, told The Mirror today he would accept their contributing only the costs tied to present-day teachers.
The massive-and-rapidly growing unfunded liability — compensating for decades’ worth of contributions not made by past governors and legislators — would remain the state’s responsibility.
And while the governor said he remains committed to a new, two-year state budget that does not “lead with revenue” to close major projected deficits, he is willing to discuss revenue options to hasten an agreement.
Click HERE for more of story
Comments
