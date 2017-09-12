Malloy Lecture Features ‘Falsettos: In Conversation’



The Westport Country Playhouse tonight hosted “Falsettos: In Conversation,” the Westport Library’s Susan Malloy Lecture in the Arts. The event featured Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist William Finn, Tony Award-winning playwright and director James Lapine, plus the revival’s Tony-nominated star Stephanie J. Block. Moderator was Westport resident Andrew C. Wilk, executive producer of “Live from Lincoln Center.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lynn U. Miller for WestportNow.com

