Malloy: CT Sends More Aid to Hurricane Victims

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy today announced that the State of Connecticut has deployed a C-130H cargo plane and seven Airmen from the 103rd Airlift Wing of the Connecticut National Guard to help with Hurricane Maria response and relief efforts in Puerto Rico and St. Thomas.

The unit, which departed from Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, includes C-130H pilots, crewmembers, loadmasters, and maintainers, an announcement said.

First, the crew will drop off supplies in St. Thomas, followed by a second supply drop-off in Puerto Rico. From there they will fly to Georgia, where they will stand by for potential follow-up missions.

“The Connecticut National Guard has proven to be an exemplary group of men and women who once again dropped everything at a moment’s notice to support those who live hundreds of miles away and are in need of assistance,” Malloy said.

“Connecticut stands ready to assist our friends and neighbors in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as they recover from the storm. I commend the Connecticut National Guard on their readiness and thank them for their service.”

The Connecticut National Guard has assisted with hurricane relief efforts in several situations over the past few weeks, including the deployment of personnel and equipment to Austin, Texas in support of Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, and the deployment of two crews who assisted with Hurricane Irma relief efforts in Puerto Rico and Florida.