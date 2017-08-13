Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Westport Country Playhouse presents APPROPRIATE, August 15-September 2
Your 24/7 News Source
Classifieds | Archives | About Us | Contact Us

Saturday, August 12, 2017

Making Their Film Debut

WestportNow.com Image
Extras recruited from the Westport area pose as wedding guests today for an independent comedy film being shot at Christ & Holy Trinity Church. Filmmaker Jonathan Smith said he could not pay the extras but offered them an IMDb credit if wanted one, (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

       Share

Posted 08/12/17 at 10:52 AM  Permalink



Comments

Comment Policy

Next entry: Here Comes the Bride

Previous entry: Waiting at the Altar