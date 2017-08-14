Making Music Together

Sunday, August 13, 2017
The Westport-based husband-wife concert pianists Cathy Waldman and Paul Levi, who call themselves the Four Hand Band, performed today at a Gorham Avenue private reception. The classical and contemporary repertoire included creative renditions of Brahms, Bach, Prokofiev and Gershwin. In addition to concert performances the two, Juilliard graduates, are active in Westport community arts, including Waldman’s piano tutoring. Levi is musical director of Greens Farms Academy’s November production of “Guys and Dolls.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com
