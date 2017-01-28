Making History: Lynsey Addario and Jacob Riis

Saturday, January 28, 2017
Staples High School sophomore Kayla Sirlin, 15, today shows off her joint National History Day project (completed with fellow sophomore Paige Anderson, 16) at the Westport Library. Called “A (Snap) Shot in the Dark,” it features Westport award-winning photographer Lynsey Addario, a 1991 Staples graduate, and Jacob Riis, a photographer, writer, and social reformer (1849–1914) who used his camera to spotlight harsh New York City tenement conditions. The project won a gold star in the competition and will advance to the regional National History Day competition at Sacred Heart University in March. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo
Posted 01/28/17 at 02:21 PM
