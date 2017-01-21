Making Farmers Market Debut



Westport artist Sam Abelow exhibits for the first time today at the weekly Westport Farmers Market, 7 Sylvan Lane, A 2009 Staples High School graduate and third generation Westporter, he specializes in painting animal portraits and describes his art range as “descriptive with realism, classicalism and academic in the traditional style.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

