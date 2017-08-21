Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Monday, August 21, 2017

Making Adjustments

Evan Tilley of Fairfield adjusts his telescope today at Westport’s Rolnick Observatory as crowds line up for a peek of the eclipse. Westport experienced about a 70 percent view of the eclipse, which was seen in totality over a broad path from Oregon to South Carolina. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) WestportNow.com photo

Posted 08/21/17 at 02:11 PM



