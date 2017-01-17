Since 1898, Lux Bond & Green Jewelers has been dedicated to offering truly extraordinary diamonds, jewelry, watches and gifts for the home.
Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Major Meth Arrest After Driver Dozes

Officers early today arrested a New York woman on drug charges after finding her asleep at the wheel and with a pound of methamphetamine tightly wrapped in a FedEx package, police said.


Noura Yousef: asleep at the wheel. Westport Police photo

Noura Yousef, 26, of Briarcliff, N.Y. was charged with sale of a controlled substance, operating under the influence, failure to drive in the proper lane and failure to carry a license.

According to Lt. David Farrell, officers responded around midnight to Post Road East and Compo Road on the report of a disabled vehicle at the intersection.

“Officers were able to wake up Yousef, who appeared to be disoriented and possibly under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” said Farrell.

He said that officers observed several glass pipes commonly used for smoking crack cocaine and other narcotics in plain view as they interviewed Yousef.

“Officers then searched the vehicle and discovered a FedEx package with an object tightly wrapped inside it,” Farrell said, adding that the wrapping was consistent with how narcotics are packaged. 

He said the he package was transported to Police Headquarters where it tested positive for methamphetamine weighing approximately one pound. 

Yousef was held in lieu of a $26,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Norwalk Superior Court on Friday, Jan. 27.

Farrell said based on the amount of methamphetamine discovered “this case continues to be investigated.”

Posted 01/17/17 at 02:16 PM



