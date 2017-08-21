Main Street Retailers Remind It’s Tax-Free Week



Athleta, 107 Main St., was among Westport Main Street retailers reminding shoppers today that this is tax-free week in Connecticut. The 17th annual tax holiday began Sunday and runs through Saturday. Most clothing and footwear priced under $100 is exempt from Connecticut’s sales tax of 6.35 percent. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Dave Matlow for WestportNow.com

