Lynn Beinfield, 67

Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Lynn Beinfield of Colorado Springs, Colorado, a former Westport resident, died Jan. 1 at Baylor Hospital in Dallas, Texas while undergoing treatment for leukemia. She was 67.
Born in Brooklyn, New York on Feb. 8, 1949, she was a daughter of Marjorie and Malcolm Beinfield. Malcolm Beinfield, who died in 2006 at age 84, was a well-known, longtime Westport surgeon. Marjorie, a social worker at Norwalk Hospital, died in March 2016 at age 90.
The Beinfield family moved to Westport in 1951 where Lynn graduated from Staples High School in 1967. She was a graduate of Antioch College, and SUNY Downstate College of Medicine, where her father and her grandfathers, Henry Beinfield and Harry Koster, had gone before her.
She practiced psychiatry in Newtown before moving to Colorado.
She is survived by her daughter, Becca Roodhuyzen of Colorado Springs, and her son, David Roodhuyzen, his wife Audrey Bertlovitz, and her grandson, Malcolm, of Dallas; her sister, Harriet Beinfield of San Francisco, a brother, Bruce Beinfield of Norwalk, and sister, Liz Beinfield of Rowayton, as well as nieces and nephews.
A memorial was held in Colorado on Jan. 8. Donations may be made to: https://mentalhealthscreening.org/donate.
Comments
