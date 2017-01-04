LWV of Westport Hosts ‘Pie and Politics’ Event Tonight

Tuesday, January 03, 2017
The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Westport kicks off the New Year tonight with a “pie and politics” event hosting Westport state legislators.
It will be held at 7 p.m. at the VFW Post, 465 Riverside Ave., an announcement said.
Guests are invited to share pizza courtesy of the LWV as moderator Pat Porio holds a discussion with the legislators on the eve of convening the new legislative session in Hartford.
Invited guests include Sens. Toni Boucher and Tony Hwang, and Reps. Gail Lavielle and Jonathan Steinberg.
