Lucille E. Kear, 89

Lucille Ellen Kear of Westport, died Sept. 9 at Yale-New Haven Hospital. She was 89.

She was the wife of the late Kenneth Wesley Kear. They were married for 51 years.

She was born in Brooklyn, New York, July 11, 1928, the daughter of the late Charles Buhl Miller and Ellen Jenny Norlander.

After graduating from Bay Ridge High School, she lived in Brooklyn with her family and worked at Asiatic Petroleum before her marriage to Kenneth on Sept. 17, 1949. The family moved to Westport in 1960.

She had various jobs in the area and was a member of the Westport Woman’s Club for 10 years. In her early years she enjoyed tennis, swimming and skiing. She loved to travel and took many trips all over the world with her friends and family.

Most of all, she loved her family. A devoted wife and mother, she was a beautiful person inside and out. She is survived by her son, Kenneth William Kear, and daughter, Holly Ellen Kear, both of Westport.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. at Greens Farms Church, 71 Hillandale Road.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Humane Society.