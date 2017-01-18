Bross Chingas Bross Real Estate, Riverside Realty, #1 Team in Westport 2013-2015 Per CMLS; Over One BILLION Dollars in Career Sales
Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Lucia Nebel White, 93

Lucia Nebel White of Westport, a noted photographer and longtime member of Westport’s arts community, died Jan.14 at home following a brief illness. She was 93.

Lucia Nebel White: photographer, swimmer. Howard Friedman photo from “High Tide Club”

Active into her 90s, she was a member of the High Tide Club, a group of elderly residents who swim at Westport’s Burying Hill Beach. She made it a point to swim there every day in all but the most inclement weather.

She was born on April 19,1923 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Her father, Berthold Nebel, a Beaux-Arts sculptor, was born in Basil, Switzerland and came to the United States at age 1. Her mother Maria Lucantoni, was born in Anticoli, Italy. They met at the American Academy in Rome, where Berthold had studied on a fellowship and where Maria was a model.

Lucia lived in Pittsburgh for four years while her father taught at the Carnegie Institute of Technology, now Carnegie Mellon University.

Her father moved the family to New York City in the Gramercy Park area on 23rd Street. In 1929, they moved to Westport, first living on Main Street and then to a farm on Roseville Road. Berthold first worked in a converted barn on the 9-acre property, and later specially constructed a stone studio building.

He died in 1964 and Lucia continued to live there most of her life with her husband and children.

She loved art and good conversation. She attended the Bolton School in Greens Farms and the Thomas School in Rowayton, and studied photography at Stoneleigh College.

In 2011, Lucia Nebel White published “My Anticoli: Town of Madonnas.” (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Contributed photo

She graduated from the School of Modern Photography in New York City in 1945 and worked for the Famous Photographers School in Westport, where she later established a studio.

In 1947, after the war, she traveled to France as a photographer and as a member of the American Youth Hostel. Her mother encouraged Lucia to travel to Switzerland in order to visit her father’s family and then on to Italy to visit her family.

While living in Rome, she began to connect with the town of Anticoli because of her Italian heritage. Using a Rolleiflex and black and white film, she photographed daily life in the village, which at one time housed 55 artist’s studios.

Over the years, village women modeled for many religious paintings and sculptures throughout Europe. Thomas Hoving, former director of The Metropolitan Museum, once called the village “Town of Madonnas.”

In 2011, Lucia published a collection of her photos from the town, “My Anticoli: Town of Madonnas.”  The following year, the Pequot Library in Southport held an exhibition of some of her photos of the town.

In 1960, she won the Steichen Prize for her image, ‘The Patriots.”

A Lucia Nebel White photo from the village of Anticoli. (CLICK TO ENLARGE) Lucia Nebel White photo

Her work is in the collections of the International Center of Photography, the Gunn Historical Museum, Il Museo d/Arte Moderna e Contemporanea in Anticoli, the Archives of Anna Hyatt Huntington at The Hispanic Society of America in New York City, the Archives of Anne Morrow Lindberg at Yale University, and the Westport Historical Society.  She has also exhibited in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

In addition to swimming, she also enjoyed sailing on Long Island Sound, anything to get on the water.

Along with her family, she greatly enjoyed going to Wellfleet, Massachusetts on Cape Cod, a place she fondly remembers for close friends, great swimming and delicious oysters.

Her life was filled with love and laughter with her husband, large extended family and beloved friends.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband George A. White and brother Emil Nebel. She is survived by her children, Andrea, Edson, Charlie (Denise), Maria and Brian Egan (Kim) along with eight grandchildren, Elizabeth, Adrienne, Benjamin, Ian, Matthew, Anna, Elena and Charlie, and 10 nieces and nephews.

The family said it is grateful to everyone who was part of her life and welcome them to a celebration of her life on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave, Southport.

Posted 01/18/17 at 12:40 PM



